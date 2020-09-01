Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study was conducted to evaluate the epidemiological characteristics of the Acetabular fractures treated in a level one trauma centre of India. This study is one of the largest to provide first-hand information regarding the demography, fracture patterns, other associated injuries, and the hospital stay of acetabular fractures in India.



Method: Patients admitted with the diagnosis of acetabular fractures between January 2013 and November 2019 were retrospectively analyzed in terms of demographic data such as age and sex, mechanism of injury, other associated injuries, and the duration of hospital stay.



Results: A total of 305 patients with 313 fractures of the acetabulum were included in the study. Among the 305 patients, 268 (87.8%) were male and 37 (12.1%) were female, with a declining male to female ratio over the years. The mean age was 37.1 ± 13.2 years (range 14-84 years). During the seven years, the mean age of presentation progressively increased. Linear regression showed an increase from 33 to 40 years from 2013 to 2019 (R2 = 0.027). Road traffic injuries were the most common mechanism of injury, contributing to about 77.4% of all cases. Associated injuries were seen in 62% of total cases with multiple system involvement in 26.6% of patients. The most frequent pattern in this epidemiological study was an isolated posterior wall fracture (21.4%) while the isolated anterior wall was the least frequent (0.95%).



Conclusion: Acetabular fractures are increasing in numbers and with increasing knowledge so is their surgical management in our country. It shall be prudent to establish an integrated electronic national trauma registry to maintain complete documentation in all institutions dealing with trauma management to ascertain the changing trends of acetabular fracture patterns in the country over time.

