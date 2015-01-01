Abstract

In response to our Invited Commentary, Wood points out that marijuana is just 1 of many potentially impairing drugs and acknowledges the need for more data on drug use by drivers, raising a number of points concerning the difficulties in generating and using such data. Driver drug use can encompass legal/prescription medications, over-the-counter medicines, and illegal drugs. Each of these categories contains large numbers of compounds that can impair driving and increase crash risk on our roads. The 2013-2014 National Roadside Survey of Alcohol and Drug Use by Drivers conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that more than 22 percent of daytime and nighttime drivers tested positive for drugs that could impair driving. Marijuana, either alone or in combination with other drugs, accounted for about half of these positive tests. The remainder were substances other than marijuana...



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; ethanol impaired driving; Driving under the influence of drugs

Language: en