To the Editor In their Invited Commentary, Rosekind et al1 wisely called for more data to guide action on our drugged driving problems. The authors recommended more crash risk studies such as the ones that were so instrumental in dealing with drunk driving. Unfortunately, such studies are no longer easily conducted to determine the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or any other drug, on driving risk. When drunk driving studies were done, the persons were either drunk or unimpaired. Drugged driving was very rare in those days. This made attribution of causes of crashes fairly unambiguous. Making causal attribution is problematic in today's world of poly drug-impaired drivers...



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; ethanol impaired driving; Driving under the influence of drugs

