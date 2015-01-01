SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trainor GP. Nurs. Child. Young People 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Self-harm, where an individual purposefully harms themselves with a non-fatal outcome, is common, especially among young people. A wide range of mental health issues are associated with self-harm and it increases the likelihood that the person will eventually die by suicide. This article explores the motivations for self-harming behaviours, risk and protective factors, the components of risk assessment and potential interventions. Self-harm can be associated with stigma and discrimination in society and in healthcare services. This article aims to support healthcare practitioners in providing non-judgemental, empathetic and respectful care to these young people and their families and carers.


mental health; self-harm; child and adolescent mental health; child health

