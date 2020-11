Abstract

BACKGROUND: Functional training, also known as CrossFit, is a unique sport that combines weightlifting, gymnastics, and metabolic conditioning into a single program. There are an estimated 50 functional training centers in Malaysia.



Purpose: To analyze the injury rates, patterns, and risk factors of functional training/CrossFit.



Study Design: Descriptive epidemiology study.



Methods: Electronic questionnaires were distributed to 244 participants from 15 centers in the country. Descriptive data regarding the athletes, injury occurrence within the past 6 months, injury details, and risk factors were collected.



Results: Of the 244 athletes, 112 (46%) developed at least 1 new injury over the previous 6 months. Injury rates were significantly higher in athletes from nonaffiliate training gyms compared with CrossFit-affiliated gyms, in athletes with previous injuries, and in those who perceived themselves as having more than average fitness.



Conclusion: Coaches and athletes need to be more aware of risk factors for injury to enable safer and better training strategies.

