Abstract

BACKGROUND: Professional rodeo is a sport with a high risk of injuries for which research is needed to support interventions. To date, there have been no epidemiological studies performed specifically on hip conditions sustained during rodeo.



Purpose: To describe the epidemiology of hip conditions in professional rodeo.



Study Design: Case series; Level of evidence, 4.



Methods: Deidentified hip injury data from electronic medical records of the Justin Sportsmedicine Team from 2011 to 2014 were analyzed for risk, frequency, type, location, and mechanism, as well as activity phase, of hip injuries.



Results: A total of 84 hip injuries among 82 adult male and female athletes were reported, resulting in an overall hip injury density of 0.41 injuries per 1000 competitor-exposures (95% CI, 0.0003-0.0005) and a risk probability of 0.04%. Rough stock athletes sustained 83.3% of hip injuries, with bull riders sustaining 50.0% of the injuries. Contusions (45.2%), impingement (15.5%), and hip strains (13.1%) were the most common injuries. Athletes were most likely to be injured during the dismount (36.1%), and 36.9% of injuries were due to contact with the ground.



Conclusion: Rough stock athletes have the greatest risk for hip injury in professional rodeo, with bull riders sustaining the most hip injuries. Athletes are most likely to be injured during the dismount. Common hip injuries in professional rodeo are contusions, impingement, and strains. The majority of contusions result from collision with the ground. Applicable measures to prevent or reduce the severity of injuries to the hip, such as protective padding, proprioceptive training, and eccentric strength training, should be implemented.

