Journal Article

Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2020; 8(10): e2325967120970332.

(Copyright © 2020, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2325967120970332

33195728 PMCID

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1177/2325967120943491.].

Boden BP, Fine KM, Spencer TA, Breit I, Anderson SA. Nontraumatic exertional fatalities in football players, part 2: excess in conditioning kills. Orthop J Sports Med. 2020;8(8): 2325967120943491. (Original DOI: 10.1177/2325967120943491)

In the first sentence of the Discussion section, NCAA was incorrectly included in the parenthetical statement referring to nontraumatic fatalities in HS:

The most glaring finding in this study is that most (86.6%) nontraumatic fatalities (100.0% of EHS, ES with SCT, and NCAA) in HS and NCAA football athletes did not occur while competing in a game but rather during conditioning sessions supervised by a coach or S&C coach.

The correct sentence should read:

The most glaring finding in this study is that most (86.6%) nontraumatic fatalities (100.0% of EHS and ES with SCT) in HS and NCAA football athletes did not occur while competing in a game but rather during conditioning sessions supervised by a coach or S&C coach.

Keywords: American football


Language: en
