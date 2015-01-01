Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1177/2325967120943491.].



Boden BP, Fine KM, Spencer TA, Breit I, Anderson SA. Nontraumatic exertional fatalities in football players, part 2: excess in conditioning kills. Orthop J Sports Med. 2020;8(8): 2325967120943491. (Original DOI: 10.1177/2325967120943491)



In the first sentence of the Discussion section, NCAA was incorrectly included in the parenthetical statement referring to nontraumatic fatalities in HS:



The most glaring finding in this study is that most (86.6%) nontraumatic fatalities (100.0% of EHS, ES with SCT, and NCAA) in HS and NCAA football athletes did not occur while competing in a game but rather during conditioning sessions supervised by a coach or S&C coach.



The correct sentence should read:



The most glaring finding in this study is that most (86.6%) nontraumatic fatalities (100.0% of EHS and ES with SCT) in HS and NCAA football athletes did not occur while competing in a game but rather during conditioning sessions supervised by a coach or S&C coach.



Keywords: American football

