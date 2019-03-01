Abstract

INTRODUCTION: fall-related injuries are an important health concern around the globe, imposing an immense economic burden. The aim of this study is to evaluate the interventions and outcomes associated with fall-related injuries in a tertiary hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



Methods: a cross-sectional study including 264 patients with fall-related injuries was conducted at the King Khalid Hospital and Prince Sultan Centre for Health Care and other hospitals in Al Kharj from March 01, 2019 to November 30, 2019. The patients were recruited, identified at the point of presentation to the emergency department and followed through the triage, admission and discharge processes. The researchers analysed the participant´s clinical notes on the electronic health record (EHR) to obtain information relevant to the study, including demographic information, the injury patterns and their management.



Results: most patients studied were children under the age of 10 (25.7%). The vast majority (96.9%) of patients fell from a height, while the rest fell from a height onto a sharp object. Most of them (90.9%) had experienced no shock symptoms. Upper limb injuries had the highest prevalence (37.8%), followed by lower limb injuries (22.7%), head injuries (19.7%) and skull fractures (13.6%). Invasive surgery, blood transfusions, admission to intensive care (ICU) and thoracostomy (chest tube) were required by 74%, 3%, 3% and 2% of patients, respectively.



Conclusion: fall-related injuries may result in invasive surgery, chest drain insertion, or ICU admission, increasing the burden on the healthcare system.

Language: en