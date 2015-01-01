SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Na KS, Park SC, Kwon SJ, Kim M, Kim HJ, Baik M, Seol J, An EJ, Lee SM, Lee EJ, Lim M, Cho SJ, Kim GH, Kim N, Jeon HJ, Paik JW, Oh KS, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

DOI

10.30773/pi.2020.0271

PMID

33190455

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a huge nationwide problem that incurs a lot of socio-economic costs. Suicide also inflicts severe distress on the people left behind. The government of the Republic of Korea has been making many policy efforts to reduce suicide rate. The gatekeeper program, 'Suicide CARE', is one of the meaningful modalities for preventing suicide.

METHODS: Multidisciplinary research team collaborated to update the 'Suicide CARE' to version 2.0.

RESULTS: In the 'Introductory part', the authors have the time to think about the necessity and significance of the program before conducting full-scale gatekeeper training. In the 'Careful observation' part, trainees learn how to understand and recognize the various linguistic, behavioral, and situational signals that a person shows before committing suicide. In the 'Active listening' part, trainees learn how to ask suicide with a value-neutral attitude as well listening empathetically. In the 'Risk evaluation and Expert referral' part, trainees learn intervening strategies to identify a person's suicidal intention, plan, and past suicide attempts, and connect the person to appropriate institutes or services.

CONCLUSION: Subsequent studies should be conducted to verify the efficacy of the gatekeeper program.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Suicide; Public health; Mental health; Gatekeeper

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print