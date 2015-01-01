|
Na KS, Park SC, Kwon SJ, Kim M, Kim HJ, Baik M, Seol J, An EJ, Lee SM, Lee EJ, Lim M, Cho SJ, Kim GH, Kim N, Jeon HJ, Paik JW, Oh KS, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
33190455
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a huge nationwide problem that incurs a lot of socio-economic costs. Suicide also inflicts severe distress on the people left behind. The government of the Republic of Korea has been making many policy efforts to reduce suicide rate. The gatekeeper program, 'Suicide CARE', is one of the meaningful modalities for preventing suicide.
Prevention; Suicide; Public health; Mental health; Gatekeeper