Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a huge nationwide problem that incurs a lot of socio-economic costs. Suicide also inflicts severe distress on the people left behind. The government of the Republic of Korea has been making many policy efforts to reduce suicide rate. The gatekeeper program, 'Suicide CARE', is one of the meaningful modalities for preventing suicide.



METHODS: Multidisciplinary research team collaborated to update the 'Suicide CARE' to version 2.0.



RESULTS: In the 'Introductory part', the authors have the time to think about the necessity and significance of the program before conducting full-scale gatekeeper training. In the 'Careful observation' part, trainees learn how to understand and recognize the various linguistic, behavioral, and situational signals that a person shows before committing suicide. In the 'Active listening' part, trainees learn how to ask suicide with a value-neutral attitude as well listening empathetically. In the 'Risk evaluation and Expert referral' part, trainees learn intervening strategies to identify a person's suicidal intention, plan, and past suicide attempts, and connect the person to appropriate institutes or services.



CONCLUSION: Subsequent studies should be conducted to verify the efficacy of the gatekeeper program.

Language: en