Zentner M, von Aufsess C. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33190647
BACKGROUND: Individuals exhibiting gender nonconforming behaviors experience low self-esteem and a number of other mental health conditions, including elevated suicide risk. Most of the relevant evidence is confined to US studies, however. Adopting a cross-national approach, we examined the pervasiveness of the psychological burden associated with gender nonconformity. Because self-esteem is sensitive to the fulfillment of societal expectations for gender conformity, we reasoned that the relationship between gender conformity and self-esteem ought to decrease as societies become less restrictive in their gender norms.
gender inequality; self-esteem; Cross-cultural; gender nonconformity; gender roles