|
Citation
|
Xiong Q, Shi S, Chen J, Hu Y, Zheng X, Li C, Yu Q. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2020; 13: 919-928.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33192107 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Bullying is a serious problem among adolescents. Many scholars have examined school bullying in recent years; however, there are many psychological and behavioral mechanisms for bully that still remain unclear. Based on the theory of self-worth orientation, this study examined the influence of academic achievement on bullying behavior among adolescents and explored the moderating effects of perceived social support and age cohort.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social support; bully; academic achievement; age cohort; self-worth