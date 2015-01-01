Abstract

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents us with unusual challenges to the global health system and economics. The pandemic may not have an immediate impact on suicide rates, however, given that it is likely to result in a confluence of risk factors for suicide and economic crisis, it is highly possibly that it will lead to increases in suicide rates in the long-run. Elderly persons are more likely to live alone, be socially isolated during COVID-19 and have physical health problems, which are risk factors for suicide. Young children and health professionals may also be population at risk. Isolation, quarantine and the economic crisis that follows may impact mental health significantly. The International Academy of Suicide Research (IASR) is an organization dedicated to promote high standards of research and scholarship in the field of suicidal behaviour to support efforts to prevent suicide globally. This IASR's board position paper gives recommendations for suicide research during the COVID-10 pandemic. Clinical research has to be modified due to COVID-19 shutdown.

Language: en