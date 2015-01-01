SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zalsman G, Stanley B, Szanto K, Clarke DE, Carli V, Mehlum L. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2020.1830242

PMID

33200946

Abstract

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents us with unusual challenges to the global health system and economics. The pandemic may not have an immediate impact on suicide rates, however, given that it is likely to result in a confluence of risk factors for suicide and economic crisis, it is highly possibly that it will lead to increases in suicide rates in the long-run. Elderly persons are more likely to live alone, be socially isolated during COVID-19 and have physical health problems, which are risk factors for suicide. Young children and health professionals may also be population at risk. Isolation, quarantine and the economic crisis that follows may impact mental health significantly. The International Academy of Suicide Research (IASR) is an organization dedicated to promote high standards of research and scholarship in the field of suicidal behaviour to support efforts to prevent suicide globally. This IASR's board position paper gives recommendations for suicide research during the COVID-10 pandemic. Clinical research has to be modified due to COVID-19 shutdown.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; research methods; COVID-19; pandemic; position; suicide attempted

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print