|
Citation
|
Aquino Linares N, Carmona Falder S, Moreno-Sueskun I, Díaz González JA, López-Jacob MJ. Arch Prev Riesgos Labor 2020; 23(4): 415-429.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Societat Catalana de Seguretat i Medicina del Treball)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33202118
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Safety positive performance indicators (PPI) reflect key aspects of safety culture; some of them also have predictive validity for occupational injuries. This is the case of the Organizational Performance Metric (OPM), developed by the Canadian Institute for Work & Health (IWH), a short, widely validated international English language questionnaire. The objective of this study was to obtain a transculturally adapted Spanish language version ofthe OPM, and to analyze its statistical reliability, validity and internal consistency.
Language: es