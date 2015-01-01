Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Safety positive performance indicators (PPI) reflect key aspects of safety culture; some of them also have predictive validity for occupational injuries. This is the case of the Organizational Performance Metric (OPM), developed by the Canadian Institute for Work & Health (IWH), a short, widely validated international English language questionnaire. The objective of this study was to obtain a transculturally adapted Spanish language version ofthe OPM, and to analyze its statistical reliability, validity and internal consistency.



METHOD: After a translation and back translation process was performed by an expert panel, 478 questionnaires were completed in Navarra, Spain. We calculated the Cronbach alpha coefficient, bivariate correlations and the intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC) and performed exploratory factorial analysis of all eight items.



RESULTS: Data show the new tool has high reliability (Cronbach alpha==0.863) and internal validity (ICC=0.842). The factorial analysis confirmed a single latent factor among the eight items of the questionnaire.



CONCLUSIONS: the adapted questionnaire (OPM-Esp) constitutes a valid instrument for use as an indicator of safety performance in Spanish companies. Its brevity and simplicity make it especially useful in the work environment. Its ability to predict occupational injuries should be tested in the Spanish context.

Language: es