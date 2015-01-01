Abstract

BACKGROUND: We attempted to find if there were gender differences in Non-suicidal self injurious (NSSI) behaviors and Suicidal ideation among Chinese adolescents, then analyze the impact of Internet use frequency on these variables among adolescents of different genders.



METHODS: Based on the data from 6 high-schools and 4 universities in 4 cities in China, the gender difference in NSSI behaviors and Suicidal ideation and their related factors were analyzed in the study.



RESULTS: Gender differences were found during different purposes of Internet use; There was no significant gender difference in NSSI behaviors among Chinese adolescents, yet females reported significantly higher intensity of suicidal ideation compared to males; Internet use frequency could explain the prevalence of NSSI behaviors and Suicidal ideation by gender, to some categories.



CONCLUSIONS: There were gender differences in Internet use frequency among adolescents; Gender difference of NSSI engagement among Chinese adolescents was not statistically significant; Females had higher suicidal ideation than males; the overuse of social softwares was found to be a risk factor to both NSSI engagements and suicidal ideations for both genders; males would engage less NSSI behaviors when they spent more time on knowledge sharing softwares while might have more suicidal ideation when they spent too much time on gaming.

Language: en