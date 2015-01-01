|
Citation
Sprajcer M, Jay SM, Vincent GE, Zhou X, Vakulin A, Lack L, Ferguson SA. Clocks Sleep 2020; 2(4): 473-486.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
33198226
Abstract
Research has indicated that individuals with certain traits may be better suited to shiftwork and non-standard working arrangements. However, no research has investigated how individual differences impact on-call outcomes. As such, this study investigated the impact of trait anxiety on sleep and performance outcomes on-call. Seventy male participants (20-35 years) completed an adaptation night, a control night, and two on-call nights in a laboratory. Trait anxiety was determined using the State Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) X-2, and participants completed the STAI X-1 prior to bed each night to assess state anxiety. Sleep was measured using polysomnography and quantitative electroencephalographic analysis. Performance was assessed using a 10-min psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) performed each day at 0930, 1200, 1430 and 1700 h. Data pooled from three separate but inter-related studies was used for these analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
stress; anxiety; on-call; qEEG