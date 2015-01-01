|
Scott BG, Fike EA, McCullen JR. Dev. Psychobiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33200408
Theoretical models of adolescent depression postulate that one possible individual vulnerability factor for the development of depressive symptoms is autonomic dysregulation. However, there is limited and mixed support for these models among ethnically diverse and higher risk stress-exposed youth. Therefore, this study investigated the relations between both tonic and phasic indices of parasympathetic autonomic functioning (i.e., resting high-frequency heart rate variability [HF-HRV] and root mean square of successive differences [RMSSD]; HF-HRV and RMSSD reactivity to a mental arithmetic stressor) and depressive symptoms among 80 severely stress-exposed youth (51% female; 11-17 years of age) from diverse backgrounds (61.3% ethnic minority; caregiver-reported median family income = $20,000-$49,999 per year).
Language: en
adolescent; depression; disaster; autonomic functioning; heart rate variability; severe stress