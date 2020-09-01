SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Loewenstein SN, Adkinson JM. Hand Clin. 2021; 37(1): 107-116.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.hcl.2020.09.009

PMID

33198910

Abstract

Pediatric fingertip injuries are common and peak at 2 years of age. These injuries most frequently result from a crush mechanism and half sustain an associated fracture. The presence of a physis results in unique injury patterns and management considerations in the growing child. Due to a substantial healing potential in children, an initial conservative approach to management for many soft tissue and nail bed injuries is recommended. This article reviews the evidence and approach for treating pediatric fingertip injuries and amputations.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatric; Amputation; Bone fractures; Crush injuries; Fingers; Nails; Open fractures; Soft tissue injuries

