Abstract

Pediatric fingertip injuries are common and peak at 2 years of age. These injuries most frequently result from a crush mechanism and half sustain an associated fracture. The presence of a physis results in unique injury patterns and management considerations in the growing child. Due to a substantial healing potential in children, an initial conservative approach to management for many soft tissue and nail bed injuries is recommended. This article reviews the evidence and approach for treating pediatric fingertip injuries and amputations.

Language: en