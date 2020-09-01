Abstract

Management of fingertip injuries in athletes is optimized by consideration of the sport, the playing position, the timing within the season, the level of competition, and the patient's goals. Mallet and jersey fingers are common injuries in athletes and may be treated in several different ways, based on the nature of the injury and the timing of presentation, as well as the athlete's demands. Management of fingertip injuries in musicians is optimized by consideration of how the musician handles his or her instrument and the specific requirements of the injured digit in the context of musical performance.

