Abstract

Fingertip injuries in the military are common and often hinder the fighting force and support personnel. Injuries range from small subungual hematomas to proximal finger amputations. Treatment modalities are dictated by injury patterns, anatomic considerations, and the need to return to duty. Nail bed injuries should be repaired when possible and exposed bone or tendon is treated with appropriate soft tissue coverage. If soft tissue coverage is unobtainable, revision amputation should be performed with attention given to maintaining as much finger length as possible. Antibiotics may not be required, however they are often utilized in the deployed setting.

Language: en