|
Citation
|
Argilés-Bosch JM, Garcia-Blandón J, Ravenda D. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33198588
|
Abstract
|
This paper performs an empirical research and finds a negative relationship between accidents in the workplace and financial performance. The relationship is stronger and more persistent on one year ahead performance than on the current year. We find no significant evidence of curvilinear U-shaped or inverted U-shaped relationships.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; accidents in the workplace; financial performance; labour accidents; profitability