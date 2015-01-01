Abstract

This paper performs an empirical research and finds a negative relationship between accidents in the workplace and financial performance. The relationship is stronger and more persistent on one year ahead performance than on the current year. We find no significant evidence of curvilinear U-shaped or inverted U-shaped relationships.



RESULTS are strong across different industries and samples, variable definitions and model specifications. The study contributes to the scarce extant research with reliable data and samples of a wide span of industries. It also contributes methodologically with refined analyses of the curvilinear relationship and providing robust widespread inference for a large number of industries.

