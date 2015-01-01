Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe and delineate the epidemiological profile of concussion injuries in individuals with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) by identifying characteristics associated with poorer outcomes.



SETTING: One hundred forty-four multidisciplinary concussion-specialized clinics across Canada.



PARTICIPANTS: Two hundred twenty-two individuals with a diagnosis of ADHD aged 7 to 53 years who sustained a concussion within the last year.



DESIGN: Multicenter cohort study.



MAIN MEASURES: Candidate predictor variables (ie, age, sex, concussion history, loss of consciousness, and internalized and learning disorder comorbidities) were collected through oral interviews. Concussion outcomes (ie, symptom severity and total number of symptoms experienced) were assessed with the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool.



RESULTS: Older age, female sex, and the presence of an internalized disorder predicted poorer concussion outcomes in individuals with ADHD. Males with ADHD reported significantly worse concussion outcomes with increasing age, while outcomes remained fairly stable across age in females.



CONCLUSION: The current findings represent a promising step toward the optimization of concussion management in individuals with ADHD. With a more thorough understanding of the demographic and comorbidity variables, clinical care decisions and intervention strategies can be developed to help individuals with ADHD who might be at a higher risk of poorer outcomes following a concussion.

Language: en