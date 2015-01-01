SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crowe LM, Catroppa C, Babl FE, Godfrey C, Anderson V. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000626

33201035

OBJECTIVE: To investigate long-term intellectual function following a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in early childhood and to identify the contribution of injury and environment to outcome.

PARTICIPANTS: Fifty children younger than 3 years with a diagnosis of accidental TBI were recruited through a pediatric hospital emergency department. Children with TBI were compared with a group (n = 33) of typically developing children (TDC) matched on demographics.

DESIGN: Longitudinal, single-site, case-control study.

MEASURES: Children completed intellectual assessments (IQ) at 4.5 to 5.5 years of age (average 3.5 years after TBI) and at 7.5 to 9 years of age (average 6.5 years after TBI). Information on injury and environmental predictors of outcome was collected.

RESULTS: IQ scores for all groups were in the average range; however, children with TBI of any severity had lower scores than TDC at both time points. There was some suggestion of children with TBI achieving lower verbal IQ scores over time than TDC. IQ scores were predicted by family environment, not injury characteristics.

CONCLUSIONS: A TBI in early childhood is associated with lower IQ scores that persist several years postinjury. Socioeconomic status is an influential factor on IQ at 6.5 years post-TBI.


Language: en
