Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether a perceptual-cognitive training program using 3D-multiple object tracking (3D-MOT) can improve symptoms following acute pediatric concussion.



SETTING: Research laboratory within a pediatric trauma center.



PARTICIPANTS: Children and adolescents (n = 62, age= 13.27 ± 2.50) with diagnosed concussion.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. Children were randomized into either 3D-MOT, 2048 game, or standard care-only groups. Participants and parents completed the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI) at baseline, 4, 8, and 12 weeks postinjury. Intervention participants completed either the 3D-MOT protocol or the 2048 game at 6 sessions between the baseline and 4-week assessment.



MAIN MEASURES: A 3 (group) × 10 (time) mixed-model analysis of variance evaluated PCSI total scores. The rate of persistent postconcussive symptom (PPCS) was evaluated at 4 weeks using χ analysis.



RESULTS: Symptoms decreased throughout the study using both child-reported (F(9,374) = 22.03, P <.001) and parent-reported scores (F(9,370) = 28.06, P <.001). Twenty-four (44.4%) children met the study definition for PPCS using the child-reported PCSI, while 20 (37.7%) children had PPCS using parent reports. The intervention did not significantly affect symptom resolution or PPCS rates.



CONCLUSION: There is no benefit to prescribing 3D-MOT training for acute rehabilitation in pediatric patients with concussion and clinicians should instead focus on more effective programs.

