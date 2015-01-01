SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pacheco E, Bártolo A, Pereira A, Duarte JC, Silva CF. J. Nurs. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/JNM-D-20-00011

33199485

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: A violence prevention climate is critical for nurses' well-being but also for nursing practice and the quality of care. This study examined the reliability and factor validity of the European Portuguese version of the 12-item Violence Prevention Climate Scale (VPCS).

METHODS: Data came from a sample of 120 nurses providing care in Portugal. Confirmatory factor analysis was used to test the structural theory of the scale.

RESULTS: First and second-order confirmatory factor analysis models showed identical goodness-of-fit suggesting the adequacy of the models to the sample data. Our results also provide evidence of composite reliability, and convergent and discriminant validity.

CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with previous studies, data from this study showed that the Portuguese version of the 12-item VPCS is a reliable and valid scale to evaluate nurses' perceptions of a violence prevention climate.


Language: en

Keywords

violence prevention; nonphysical violence; nursing organizational climate; physical violence; validation research; workplace

