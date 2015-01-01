|
Citation
|
Pacheco E, Bártolo A, Pereira A, Duarte JC, Silva CF. J. Nurs. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33199485
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: A violence prevention climate is critical for nurses' well-being but also for nursing practice and the quality of care. This study examined the reliability and factor validity of the European Portuguese version of the 12-item Violence Prevention Climate Scale (VPCS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence prevention; nonphysical violence; nursing organizational climate; physical violence; validation research; workplace