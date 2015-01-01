Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To clarify the effect of visual system on the post-concussion dizziness by using virtual reality system (VR).



BACKGROUND: the post-concussion dizziness is most commonly reported and associated with prolonged symptom recovery. Therefore, the post-concussion dizziness is one of the most important issues.



DESIGN/METHODS: The study design was retrospective study. Facility is Toho University Ohashi Medical Center Neurosurgery Sports-related head injury clinic. The search period is April 2018 to February 2019. Inclusion criteria were as follows: 1) Sports-related head injury cases, 2) Physician-diagnosed Sports-related concussion, 3) Underwent evaluation by the same neurosurgeon, 4) More than 28 days continued follow-up. The examination items were as follows: 1) Age/sex, 2) Competition item, 3) The prediction score of persistent post concussive symptoms (PPCS) at the time of the first visit, 4) PPCS cases, 5) Reproducibility of symptoms by Virtual reality System, 6) The presence or absence of PPCS at the invasion after 60 days. Statistical analysis used t test.



RESULTS: The 18 SRC participants (Group VR: GVR) were selected and matched with 18 healthy controls (Group HC: GHC). The average Age of both GVR and GHC was 23.1 (16-30) vs 21.7 (16-31) years. The most majority competition item of GVR was Rugby football. The prediction score of PPCS (Low: Medium: High) of both groups was the same as 10: 8: 0 (p > 0.05, no significant). PPCS cases of both GVR and GHC were 12 vs 18 (p 0.05, no significant).



CONCLUSIONS: Our result suggests that a certain number of post-concussion dizziness cases that include visual system elements, leading to prolongation of symptoms if appropriate therapeutic intervention is not performed.

Language: en