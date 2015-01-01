Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to explore the correlation between pupilometer and Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening on Division 1 female collegiate soccer players.



BACKGROUND: Concussions are one of the most prevalent acquired neurologic conditions occurring in young adults with an estimated 1.6 to 3.8 million head injuries.1,2 Concussions are assessed with a variety of measures such as the Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screen (VOMS). Visual disruptions are frequently observed following concussion with an estimated 65%-90% of patients complaining of visual disruption.4,5 A pupilometer measures objective pupillary activity such as pupil constriction latency, diameter, speed of constriction and dilation, and reflex recovery time.5

DESIGN/METHODS: This prospective study recruited Division I female soccer athletes aged 18 to 28. Athletes were excluded if they had a lower extremity injury in the past 3 months that caused the athlete to miss more than 1 day of practice, had a history of a head injury in the past 6 months, or were diagnosed with a visual, vestibular, or balance disorder.



RESULTS: Twenty-six female Division I collegiate soccer athletes (mean age of 20.46 ± 2.36 years) completed baseline pupilometer and VOMS testing. Three of the twenty-six had borderline pupillary index scores and five had abnormal VOMS scores at baseline. One athlete had a concussion during the 2019 season and at retest, pupilometer results were normal but two VOMS components were abnormal. The pupilometer and VOMS were poorly correlated.



CONCLUSIONS: While the neurocognitive consequences of participation in soccer is becoming uncertain, the current study suggests that 11% of female soccer athletes without a diagnosis of a concussion had abnormal pupilometer results and 19% had abnormal VOMS scores. Evidence is mounting that repetitive hits to the head can lead to potential neurocognitive impairments. Future studies are warranted to examine baseline measures across age in female soccer athletes.

