Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the relationship between exposure to repetitive head impacts (RHI) through collision sports prior to the age of 12 and quality of life measures in community rugby players.



BACKGROUND: It is suggested that RHI incurred before age 12 may be associated with later life neurologic impairments. However, research on age of first exposure (AFE) to collision sports and psychological outcomes has not be explored in rugby, a sport which participants often continue in community settings beyond college.



DESIGN/METHODS: Individuals over 18 years old who currently or previously played contact rugby completed an online questionnaire. To assess quality of life and psychological status, participants completed the Brief-Symptoms Inventory 18 (BSI-18), Short Form 12 (SF-12), and Satisfaction with Life Survey (SWLS). Participants were dichotomized into AFE to collision sports (12); AFE to rugby was not used since most participated in other collision sports prior to rugby. Data were not normally distributed; therefore, a Mann-Whitney U test was performed to compare outcomes between AFE groups.



RESULTS: 1,037 rugby players (31.6 + 11.3 years, 59.1% male) participated in this study. There were no significant differences between AFE 12 groups on all outcomes: BSI-18 Somatization (U = 97,286, p = 0.307), BSI-18 Depression (U = 100,267, p = 0.778), BSI-18 Anxiety (U = 98,851, p = 0.531), SF-12 Physical (U = 94,413, p = 0.241), SF-12 Mental (U = 96,517, p = 0.512), SWLS (U = 98,866, p = 0.537). Mean scores for all outcomes were: BSI-18 Somatization (2.33 + 2.99), BSI-18 Depression (4.20 + 4.91), BSI-18 Anxiety (3.32 + 3.75), SF-12 Physical (52.40 + 7.25), SF-12 Mental (46.20 + 11.45), SWLS (24.86 + 6.31).



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with recent cohort studies, there was no observed difference on three common measures of psychological well-being and quality of life in rugby players based upon AFE to collision sports. However, later life potential consequences of RHI in rugby players remains to be elucidated.

Language: en