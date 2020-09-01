Abstract

Dancers and other performing artists are subject to head impacts that result in concussion-like symptoms. In spite of this, performing arts do not have access to the continual, focused emphasis on the diagnosis, management, and prevention of concussions that is commonplace in sports. Performing arts present a unique environment in which concussions occur and must be managed. This article outlines what is known about performing arts concussions, describes mechanisms of head impacts sustained by participants in dance and the related artforms of theater, circus, and film and television stunts, and offers concussion management guidelines for these artistic fields.

