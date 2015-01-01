SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Snorrason I, Beard C, Christensen K, Bjornsson AS, Björgvinsson T. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 293: e113478.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113478

33198049

In a previous study, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) was shown to have comorbidity-independent associations with suicidality among patients in a partial hospital program. Here, we replicated and extended this study in an independent cohort (N = 1612) from the same program using a different measure of suicidality. Semi-structured interviews were used to assess psychiatric diagnoses and suicide risk. We also documented inpatient hospitalization during treatment. BDD was associated with suicide risk and inpatient hospitalization even after adjusting for age, gender and other psychiatric disorders. The results suggest that BDD is associated with risk for suicidality and clinical deterioration in acute psychiatric settings.


Suicidality; Body dysmorphic disorder; Inpatient

