Keefner TP, Stenvig T. Res. Theory Nurs. Pract. 2020; 34(4): 389-408.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
33199410
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global concern to nurses and other health-care providers. However, deaths by suicide are only part of the spectrum of suicide, as suicidal thinking and behaviors may precede a suicide attempt. Theoretical models are used infrequently in research to explain how the individual progresses from suicidal ideation to a suicide attempt. Thus, there is a critical need to advance the study of suicide with useful theoretical models to describe and explain processes whereby suicidal thoughts transition to attempts and to suicide.
Language: en
suicide ideation; ideation-to-action framework; suicide attempts; theories of suicide