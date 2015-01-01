SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keefner TP, Stenvig T. Res. Theory Nurs. Pract. 2020; 34(4): 389-408.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/RTNP-D-19-00128

33199410

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global concern to nurses and other health-care providers. However, deaths by suicide are only part of the spectrum of suicide, as suicidal thinking and behaviors may precede a suicide attempt. Theoretical models are used infrequently in research to explain how the individual progresses from suicidal ideation to a suicide attempt. Thus, there is a critical need to advance the study of suicide with useful theoretical models to describe and explain processes whereby suicidal thoughts transition to attempts and to suicide.

PURPOSE: This article provides a conceptual discussion and scoping review comparing historical and contemporary ideation-to-action theories of suicide.

METHOD: Systematic reviews and meta-analyses from three databases (CINAHL, JSTOR, and PsychINFO) were reviewed to find literature describing suicide theories.

RESULTS: Historically, theory applications have limited capacity to differentiate between those individuals with suicidal ideations and those who attempt suicide. Newer theories, grounded in the ideation-to-action framework, propose distinct processes explaining what moves an individual from suicidal ideations toward suicidal behaviors.

IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The ideation-to-action theories can guide health-care providers' assessment of at-risk individuals beyond merely asking about suicidal thinking.

CONCLUSION: The new generation of suicide theories suggest that suicidal ideations are only one component of risk. The common factor in ideation-to-action theories that distinguishes ideators from attempters is the acquired capability for suicide.


Language: en

suicide ideation; ideation-to-action framework; suicide attempts; theories of suicide

