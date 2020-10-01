|
Citation
Jandou I, Ettanji A, Kbirou A, Rkik M, Moataz A, Mohammed D, Debbagh A, Aboutaieb R. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2020; 60: 263-265.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33204416
Abstract
Strangulation or amputation of the penis is the preserve of psychotic patients in the majority of cases. This situation can be the cause of major complications both urinary and sexual. The management is multidisciplinary between urologist and psychiatrist. We report two observations of strangulation and amputation in schizophrenic patients.
Language: en
Keywords
Schizophrenia; Self-harm; Penile amputation; Penile strangulation