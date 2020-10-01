SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jandou I, Ettanji A, Kbirou A, Rkik M, Moataz A, Mohammed D, Debbagh A, Aboutaieb R. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2020; 60: 263-265.

(Copyright © 2020, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amsu.2020.10.036

33204416 PMCID

Strangulation or amputation of the penis is the preserve of psychotic patients in the majority of cases. This situation can be the cause of major complications both urinary and sexual. The management is multidisciplinary between urologist and psychiatrist. We report two observations of strangulation and amputation in schizophrenic patients.


Schizophrenia; Self-harm; Penile amputation; Penile strangulation

