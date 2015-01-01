Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pupillometers have been proposed as clinical assessment tools. We compared two pupillometers to assess measurement agreement.



Materials & methods: We enrolled 30 subjects and simultaneously measured the pupil diameter and light reflex amplitude with an iPhone pupillometer and a portable infrared pupillometer. We then enrolled 40 additional subjects and made serial measurements with each device.



Results: Failure occurred in 30% of attempts made with the iPhone pupillometer compared with 4% of attempts made with the infrared pupillometer (Fisher's exact p = 0.0001).



METHOD comparison of the two devices used simultaneously showed significant disagreement in dynamic measurements.



Conclusion: The iPhone pupillometer had poor repeatability and suggests that it is not a practical tool to support clinical decisions.

