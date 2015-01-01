SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

McKay RE, Kohn MA, Schwartz ES, Larson MD. Concussion 2020; 5(4): CNC82.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2020-0016

PMID

33204494 PMCID

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pupillometers have been proposed as clinical assessment tools. We compared two pupillometers to assess measurement agreement.

Materials & methods: We enrolled 30 subjects and simultaneously measured the pupil diameter and light reflex amplitude with an iPhone pupillometer and a portable infrared pupillometer. We then enrolled 40 additional subjects and made serial measurements with each device.

Results: Failure occurred in 30% of attempts made with the iPhone pupillometer compared with 4% of attempts made with the infrared pupillometer (Fisher's exact p = 0.0001).

METHOD comparison of the two devices used simultaneously showed significant disagreement in dynamic measurements.

Conclusion: The iPhone pupillometer had poor repeatability and suggests that it is not a practical tool to support clinical decisions.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; eye; pupil; pupillary light reflex; pupillometry

