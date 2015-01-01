SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morrissette C, Park PJ, Lehman RA, Popkin CA. Global Spine J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Georg Thieme Publishers)

10.1177/2192568220970549

33203240

STUDY DESIGN: This review article examines the biomechanics that underly hockey-related cervical spine injuries, the preventative measures to curtail them, optimal management strategies for the injured player and return to play criteria.

OBJECTIVE: Hockey is a sport with one of the highest rates of cervical spine injury, but by understanding the underlying pathophysiology and context in which these injuries can occur, it is possible to reduce their incidence and successfully manage the injured player.

METHODS: Multiple online databases including PubMed, Google Scholar, Columbia Libraries Catalog, Cochrane Library and Ovid MEDLINE were queried for original articles concerning spinal injuries in ice hockey. All relevant papers were screened and subsequently organized for discussion in our subtopics.

RESULTS: Cervical fractures in ice hockey most often occur due to an increased axial load, with a check from behind the most common precipitating event.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite the recognized risk for cervical spine trauma in ice hockey, further research is still needed to optimize protocols for both mitigating injury risk and managing injured players.


ice hockey; sports injury; burst fracture; cervical spine; cervical spine management; return to play; rink-side management; spine trauma

