Citation
Morrissette C, Park PJ, Lehman RA, Popkin CA. Global Spine J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33203240
Abstract
STUDY DESIGN: This review article examines the biomechanics that underly hockey-related cervical spine injuries, the preventative measures to curtail them, optimal management strategies for the injured player and return to play criteria.
Language: en
Keywords
ice hockey; sports injury; burst fracture; cervical spine; cervical spine management; return to play; rink-side management; spine trauma