Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate cognitive function in patients with anxious depression.



METHODS: This was a part of the "Objective Diagnostic Indicators and Individualized Drug Intervention of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)" study. All participants, including patients with MDD and healthy controls (HCs), completed the 17-item Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD17) and the Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA). Anxious depression was defined as a HAMD17 anxiety/somatization factor score ≥7. Cognitive function was assessed at baseline and at the end of week 8. HC cognitive function was assessed at baseline.



RESULTS: A total of 1048 people were included in the analysis, including 328 patients in the anxious depression group (G1=328), 221 patients in the MDD without anxious depression group (G2=221), and 499 in the HC group (G3=499). There were significant differences in the HAMA at baseline (t=13.050, p<0.001), HAMD17 at baseline (t=16.722, p<0.001), and HAMA at weekend 8 (z=-3.477, p=0.001) between G1 and G2. Cognitive functioning on the Hopkins Verbal Learning Test-Revised (HVLT-R) (t=2.948, p=0.003) and the Brief Visual Memory Test-Revised (BVMT-R) (t=2.843, p=0.005) was better in G1 than in G2 at baseline. Cognitive functioning on the HVLT-R (OR=1.081, p=0.006) was better in G1 than in G2 at weekend 8. The Stroop-color-word test (SCWT) (OR=0.976, p=0.004) and the Continuous Performance Test (CPT) (OR=0.698, p=0.007) showed significant differences at baseline; however, after the acute treatment phase, there were no significant differences in executive function (assessed by SCWT) (p=0.148) or attention/vigilance (assessed by CPT) (p=0.416) between G1 and G3.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with anxious depression have more severe depressive symptoms but better cognitive function, especially for verbal learning, compared with nonanxious depression patients. After the acute treatment phase, executive function and attention/vigilance in anxious depression patients may be remitted.

