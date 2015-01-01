Abstract

History of falling is an important fall risk factor. If a relationship between fall history and self-perceived motor fitness could be established, then treating it as a correctable risk of re-fall due to falls may be possible. We conducted a cross-sectional study of the relationship between fall history and self-perceived motor fitness in daily life among 670 community-dwelling people (mean age 62.0 ± 9.6 years, 277 men and 393 women) who had participated in health examinations. They completed a self-administered questionnaire that asked about their history of single or multiple falls and included a 14-item motor fitness scale. The responses were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis. The results showed that in both younger and older (<65 years) subjects, a history of single or multiple falls was associated with a negative response to "being able to put on socks, pants or a skirt while standing without support". For subjects ≥65 years, an association was also observed with "shortness of breath when climbing stairs". Self-perceived motor fitness related to fall history can easily be noticed by an individual and may help them become aware of fall-related factors earlier in everyday life.

