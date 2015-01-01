Abstract

PURPOSE: The shorter life expectancy and increased risk of suicide in patients with schizophrenia have been well documented. However, study outcomes on suicidality in this special population have been few to date. This study investigated the prevalence and factors associated with suicidal ideation in a population of institutionalized patients with schizophrenia.



Methods: Two hundred fifty-six patients with schizophrenia between the age of 18 and 65 years were randomly recruited. This cross-sectional study utilised the Calgary Depression Scale for Schizophrenia (CDSS), the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and the Psychotic Symptom Rating Scale (PSYRATS-AH). Univariate analysis was performed using an independent t-test or chi-square test, followed by binary logistic regression to determine the factors associated with increased suicidal risks.



Results: The socio-demographic factors associated with suicidal ideation included level of education (p=0.039); secondary-level education (OR=5.76, 95% CI:1.49, 22.34, p=0.011) and tertiary-level education (OR=9.30, 95% CI: 1.80, 48.12, p=0.008) posed a greater risk. A history of attempted suicide (OR=2.09, 95% CI: 1.01, 4.36, p=0.049) and the presence of co-morbid physical illnesses (OR=2.07, 95% CI: 1.02, 4.21, p=0.044) were also found to be associated with a suicidal ideation. Other significant factors associated with suicidal thoughts were concurrent depression (OR=9.68, 95% CI: 3.74, 25.05, p<0.001) and a higher PSYRATS score in emotional characteristics of auditory hallucinations (OR=1.13, 95% CI: 1.06, 1.21, p<0.001).



Conclusion: Suicide in schizophrenia appears to be more closely associated with certain socio-demographic factors and affective symptoms. Appropriate screening and treatment addressing these challenges must be emphasized if suicidal thoughts and actions are to be reduced.

