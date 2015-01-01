Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Crashes involving drinking drivers represent as much as one-third of all fatal crashes around the world. Progress has been made in reducing this toll through a series of interventions that attempt to discourage driving while intoxicated (DWI) and reoffending among drivers who have been convicted of DWI. However, these approaches cannot eliminate the problem. In-vehicle technologies are being developed, such as the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety-commonly referred to as DADSS-that have the potential to prevent alcohol-impaired drivers from driving their vehicles. DADSS in-vehicle sensors are designed to quickly detect whether drivers have been drinking and accurately and precisely measure blood or breath alcohol concentration. If the driver's alcohol concentration measures at or above a set limit, the vehicle will be prevented from moving.



METHOD: The DADSS technology is expected to be ready for real-world applications in the next few years. The implementation of this technology in vehicles promises to prevent thousands of deaths and injuries every year. This paper investigates approaches that have been used in various countries to accelerate the deployment of innovative vehicle safety technologies beginning with its initial implementation in vehicles through to its more widespread use.



RESULTS: Various approaches were identified that can smooth and accelerate the deployment of in-vehicle alcohol detection devices. Recommendations are made regarding the most promising approaches to use initially and over time, as the body of evidence regarding their effectiveness grows.



CONCLUSIONS: This paper provides guidelines for how best to stimulate the widespread adoption of in-vehicle alcohol-detection technology as a preventive measure so that its life-saving potential can be realized both in the United States and in other countries that may be open to the implementation of DADSS.

Language: en