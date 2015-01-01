|
Citation
|
Ferguson SA, Draisin NA. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33206552
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Crashes involving drinking drivers represent as much as one-third of all fatal crashes around the world. Progress has been made in reducing this toll through a series of interventions that attempt to discourage driving while intoxicated (DWI) and reoffending among drivers who have been convicted of DWI. However, these approaches cannot eliminate the problem. In-vehicle technologies are being developed, such as the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety-commonly referred to as DADSS-that have the potential to prevent alcohol-impaired drivers from driving their vehicles. DADSS in-vehicle sensors are designed to quickly detect whether drivers have been drinking and accurately and precisely measure blood or breath alcohol concentration. If the driver's alcohol concentration measures at or above a set limit, the vehicle will be prevented from moving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol-impaired driving; vehicle safety technology