Abstract

Cricket is now among the most followed sport all around the globe. It is played mainly in three formats, each of which is entirely different from the other especially in terms of match workload. Similar to other sports, injuries are not uncommon among the cricketers, most of them being "overuse injuries" and are non-contact in nature. It is seen that bowlers are the most vulnerable group in this regard. The quick change in workload has a profound effect on the development of these injuries. The intensity of the workload is estimated mainly by means of two variables; external training loads (i.e. physical workload) and internal training loads (i.e. physiological or perceptual response of workload). The impact of workload varies from player to player and is dependent on individual factors like age, physical capacity, and injury history. Lack of rest, the intensity of workload, workload spikes (sudden increase or decrease in workload), and acute: chronic workload ratio are the factors that play a cardinal role in injury development in cricketers especially among bowlers that ultimately lead to the playing time loss. As fast bowlers are the rare breed, it is therefore important to look up to the method for preventing these injuries and use the aforementioned factors to control and minimize the risk of sustaining injuries.