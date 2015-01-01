|
Oka R, Hashimoto Y, Okuyama Y, Hata K. Technical Journal of Advanced Mobility 2020; 1(1): 3-13.
単眼カメラ搭載移動体からの撮影動画シーンの3次元動画像による再構成
A new algorithm called Motion-Parallax-Method is proposed based on motion parallax for reconstructing a 3D motion image from a motion image. Each pixel of frame image of 3D motion image has a vector composed of four elements of RGB-D. The method is deductive without any learning algorithm. We show many experimental results of reconstruction of 3D images and 3D motion images of scenes from motion images captured by a single camera attached on a moving person, a moving drone, or a moving car. When a moving body with a camera becomes stationary, 3D motion image reconstruction is possible for only parts of the image corresponding moving objects in a scene.
3D motion image reconstruction; Deductive algorithm; Motion parallax; Moving object; Visual SLAM