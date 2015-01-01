Abstract

A new algorithm called Motion-Parallax-Method is proposed based on motion parallax for reconstructing a 3D motion image from a motion image. Each pixel of frame image of 3D motion image has a vector composed of four elements of RGB-D. The method is deductive without any learning algorithm. We show many experimental results of reconstruction of 3D images and 3D motion images of scenes from motion images captured by a single camera attached on a moving person, a moving drone, or a moving car. When a moving body with a camera becomes stationary, 3D motion image reconstruction is possible for only parts of the image corresponding moving objects in a scene.





ドローンや車などの移動体を安全に目的地に到達させるための移動において，周辺の環境を把握するための画像センシング法として「動的視差法」を提案する。従来，3 次元地図の作成を目的に GPS や，Lidar などの active sensor が距離センサーとして使用されている。画像による Visual SLAM などの静止対象物の空間情報も作成されている。本稿では，移動体に搭載した単眼カメラの動画から，3 次元画像と 3 次元動画像を再構成する筆者らによる提案手法（動的視差法）とその実験結果を紹介する。静止対象物と動的対象物の双方をとらえる動画について，動画のフレーム画像のすべての画素にカメラからの距離情報を与えること，また動く対象物を含む距離情報の取得ができることが提案手法の特徴となっている。シーンの 3 次元情報は，RGB の色情報と，静止物と動く対象物の距離情報の 3 者がセンシングの段階で統合されることを示し，この視覚的情報をつかうことで，移動体の安定，安全な航行を行わせる 1 つの手段になりうることを示唆したい。