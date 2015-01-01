|
Citation
|
Bryan CJ, Bryan ABO, Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33211635
|
Abstract
|
Firearm availability is correlated with increased suicide mortality. Some firearm owners may be more vulnerable to suicide than others, but heterogeneity among firearm owners has received little empirical attention. The present study used latent class analysis (LCA) to identify subgroups of firearm owners who keep firearms primarily for protection (i.e., protective firearm owners) in a national sample of 2311 U.S. adult firearm owners. Self-protection was the primary motive for firearm ownership for 1135 (49.1%) participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Firearms;; latent class analysis;; self-protection;