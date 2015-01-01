|
McGarrigle L, Boulton E, Todd C. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e483.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33208117 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Exercise interventions, particularly those targeting strength and balance, are effective in preventing falls in older people. Activity levels are generally below recommended levels and reduce with age. There is concern that exercise levels may be further reduced in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital approaches may offer a means for older people to engage in strength and balance exercises independently in their own homes. The objective of this review was to identify and evaluate existing apps and websites to support independent engagement in strength and balance exercises by older people.
Exercise; Balance; COVID-19; Apps; Behaviour change techniques; Falls prevention; Strength; Websites