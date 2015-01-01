|
Stark L, Meinhart M, Vahedi L, Carter SE, Roesch E, Scott Moncrieff I, Mwanze Palaku P, Rossi F, Poulton C. BMJ Glob. Health 2020; 5(11): e4194.
33208316
Abstract
Efforts to situate gender-based violence (GBV) within the COVID-19 pandemic remain inadequate. Based on the knowledge that the public health crises of violence and infectious disease are intersecting, we use a syndemic perspective to examine their shared influence in humanitarian settings.
public health; health policy; disease; disorder; or injury; other infection