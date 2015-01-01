SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tameez Ud Din A, Alam F, Tameez-Ud-Din A, Chaudhary FMD. Cureus 2020; 12(10): e10983.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.10983

33209539 PMCID

Auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), also known as gut fermentation syndrome, is a very rare disorder. It is characterized by the endogenous production of alcohol. It typically presents with the signs of alcohol intoxication, such as staggering gait, slurred speech, gastrointestinal distress, and state of confusion. Due to the nonspecific symptoms, it is necessary to rule out other etiologies before reaching a diagnosis of ABS. The confirmatory test for this syndrome is the raised levels of blood or breath ethanol after a glucose challenge test. The management includes the use of antifungal drugs and avoidance of a carbohydrate-rich diet. In this review, we summarize the etiology, clinical presentation, diagnostic tests, management, and medicolegal aspects of ABS.


ethanol; auto brewery syndrome; gut fermentation

