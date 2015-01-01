Abstract

The present cross-sectional research examined the moderating role of resilience in the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and mental health outcomes, measured based on depression symptoms and life satisfaction. The sample consisted of 2,108 adolescents aged 12-17 who completed measures of cyberbullying victimization, resilience, depression, and life satisfaction. Structural equation models showed an appropriate fit of the moderation model of resilience in the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and mental health outcomes [χ2(123) = 764.082; root-mean-squared error of approximation = 0.050; comparative fit index = 0.953; Tucker-Lewis index = 0.942]. Regression analyses revealed significant interaction effects, indicating that among adolescents with high levels of resilience, cyberbullying victimization was associated with fewer symptoms of depression and a smaller reduction in life satisfaction. This study highlights the importance of working on resilience in adolescents as a mechanism to deal with cyberbullying victimization.

