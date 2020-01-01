|
Tran D, Braungart-Rieker J, Wang L. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33211502
Data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS-K; N = 6,420; 67.9% White/non-Hispanic, 15% Hispanic, 13% Black/non-Hispanic, 2% Asian, 3% Native American/Alaska Native; 25% of parents' income <$25,000, 25% = $25,001 to $45,000, 29% = $45,001 to $75,000, 20% = $75,001 or greater) were used to test structural equation models in which child externalizing or internalizing problems mediate the relation between parental physical discipline and child literacy development over time.
