Naghavi A, Teismann T, Asgari Z, Mohebbian MR, Mansourian M, Mañanas M. Diagnostics (Basel) 2020; 10(11): e956.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33207776
Abstract
Suicide is one of the most critical public health concerns in the world and the second cause of death among young people in many countries. However, to date, no study can diagnose suicide ideation/behavior among university students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region using a machine learning approach. Therefore, stability feature selection and stacked ensembled decision trees were employed in this classification problem. A total of 573 university students responded to a battery of questionnaires. Three-fold cross-validation with a variety of performance indices was sued. The proposed diagnostic system had excellent balanced diagnosis accuracy (AUC = 0.90 [CI 95%: 0.86-0.93]) with a high correlation between predicted and observed class labels, fair discriminant power, and excellent class labeling agreement rate.
Language: en
university students; suicide; traumatic events; machine learning; Middle East and North Africa (MENA); screening tool