Abstract

PURPOSE: We aimed to identify evidence supporting emergency vehicle technology in out-of-vehicle systems and in-vehicle-systems that can be used by people with hearing impairment.



METHODS: We conducted a systematized review to determine what technologies, at any readiness level, are currently being developed in the area of emergency vehicle detection technology. The studies and websites of technologies for emergency vehicles that are currently available to the general public were identified by searching in one electronic database, Scopus and grey literature using Google, respectively.



RESULTS: A total of 359 studies were retrieved from Scopus. The grey literature search identified 189 websites related to the search terms under study. Technological devices have included satellite, out-of-vehicle and in-vehicle technology. The analysis shows that most of the technologies are at the stage of laboratory testing. Knowing the availability and the level of readiness of devices, as well as their effectiveness, provides rehabilitation professionals with tools for making evidence-based recommendations to clients with hearing impairment. Knowing which devices are available also provides information to individuals living with hearing impairment so that they can play an active role in the decision-making process of acquiring the existing technologies.



CONCLUSIONS: So far, few technologies have been identified, and most of them are in the laboratory development stage (i.e., low product readiness level). These results indicate a justified need for the development of new in-vehicle technologies to detect emergency vehicles and actions to transform the new devices into products that are available for people with hearing impairment. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION There is a need to design new assistive technology devices that are intended to detect emergency service vehicles, which in turn may reduce stress and anxiety related to driving for people with hearing impairment. The majority of the included articles discussed siren detection, with only three discussing the necessary next step of communication to humans. Due to the research being in its early stages, the evidence for emergency vehicle technology on health and participation-related outcomes in people living with hearing impairment is unknown. Most websites do not include information on where to purchase emergency vehicle technology or how much the devices cost, thus making it difficult for people with hearing impairment or rehabilitation professionals to make informed decisions about acquiring these technologies.

