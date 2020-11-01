Abstract

BACKGROUND: Better understanding of the relationship between social capital and risk of suicide is essential for suicide prevention and control among people living with HIV (PLWH).



METHODS: Participants were 494 male PLWH recruited with a venue-based method from Wuhan in China. Data were collected using a self-reported questionnaire during November 2015 and January 2016. Social capital was measured using the short-version Personal Social Capital Scale. Multivariate logistic regression was used to assess the association between social capital and suicidal ideations post HIV+ diagnosis and in the past month, as well as suicide plan and attempt.



RESULTS: Scatter plots showed a nonlinear trend in the prevalence of the three suicide measures along with social capital. Logistic regression analyses stratified by quartiles of social capital indicated a significant nonlinear association between social capital and the risk of suicide. The estimated odds ratio [95% CI] of suicidal ideation was 0.87 [0.51.1.42], 0.68 [0.40, 1.14] and 0.24 [0.12, 0.46] for the second, third and fourth quartile of social capital scores respectively with the first quartile as the reference. Similar results were observed for suicidal ideation in the past month and suicidal plan/attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings of this study suggest that social capital is only associated with lower suicidal ideation at very high levels of social capital. If verified with longitudinal data, this finding suggests an effective suicide prevention intervention among male PLWH must foster social capital to a level greater than average.

