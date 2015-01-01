Abstract

Both borderline personality features and dissociative symptoms have been associated with different types of childhood trauma. The aim of this investigation was to analyze to what extent emotional, physical, and sexual child maltreatment predict borderline personality features and dissociative symptoms. For this purpose, we analyzed data from 86 consecutively admitted patients who completed the Borderline Symptom List, the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, and the German version of the Dissociative Experiences Scale for differential diagnosis of a borderline personality disorder. Hierarchical regression analyses revealed that borderline features were mainly predicted by emotional abuse, whereas pathological dissociation was best predicted by sexual and physical abuse. This evidence supports the hypothesis that different kinds of maltreatment may lead to different psychopathological symptoms in adulthood and should be taken into account in the therapy.

